Anita Padilla, Anchor at Fox 32 Chicago, Steps Down

Anchor Anita Padilla has signed off from WFLD Chicago after 25 years of delivering the news in the market. Padilla has been with WFLD, known as Fox 32, and sister station WPWR for 16 years. She anchored Good Day Chicago and her last day was December 27.

"My husband and I are embarking on a new journey,” Padilla said. “With him newly retired from the Attorney General office of investigation and my son Seth off to college, it's time to see what 2024 will bring. If you would like to stay in touch, please reach out to me on social media. It has been an honor and privilege to bring you the news of Chicago for 25 years."

Padilla previously spent a decade at WMAQ Chicago, and two years at WNYW New York.

Fox owns WFLD-WPWR.