Aniston, Pitt deny pregnancy story

Screen stars Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not expecting a baby, according to publicists for the couple, Reuters reports.

Publicists for both Aniston and Pitt denied a German magazine report on Monday that the two were expecting their first child. Pitt's spokeswoman Cindy Guagenti said Pitt did tell a reporter from the magazine while doing press for The Mexican four months ago that he and Aniston eventually wanted to have children. But, she added, he and Aniston are demanding a retraction.

The two were married last year in Malibu. The report surfaces amid rumors that Aniston may be leaving the cast of Friends after next season.