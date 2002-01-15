Aniston injured in L.A. auto mishap

Reuters reported that actress Jennifer Aniston, who stars in hit NBC comedy Friends, suffered minor injuries Tuesday when her Jaguar was

struck by another car while she was driving through Los Angeles.

Aniston, who is married to Hollywood film star Brad Pitt, complained of pain

after the crash but declined treatment at the scene or at a local hospital, a

police spokesman reportedly said.

According to wire reports, the spokesman said Aniston, 32, was driving on a

residential street north of the famed Sunset Boulevard, near Hollywood, when a

Volkswagen apparently backed out of a driveway and into her

car.