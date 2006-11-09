Anisa, Teamsters Reach Collective Bargaining Agreement

Anisa Prods., the producer of The CW’s America’s Next Top Model, has reached a collective bargaining agreement covering drivers and location managers with Local 399 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The producer and teamsters “worked together cooperatively to craft a deal designed to meet the unique needs of this reality program,” Anisa said in a statement issued by the netlet.

Some see that as a jab at the Writers Guild of America, west, which on Monday filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board over the elimination of 12 Model producers who crafted storylines that it had been seeking to organize since July.

“We appreciate the professional manner and spirit of cooperation Local 399 demonstrated in working out this agreement,” Anisa President Ken Mok said. “These employees play an integral role in the weekly production of our show and we appreciate their contribution. We look forward to a productive, mutually beneficial relationship.”

Local 399 Business Agent Steve Dayan noted the union is seeking to reach additional reality television agreements in the future.