Anime Strikes Linear Deals
Anime Network-- which began life as a video on demand (VOD) offering-- has lined up five more carriage deals totalling about 200,000 households as a linear 24-hour channel.
The sign-ups are Bresnan in the Midwest, Hawaiian Telecom, BendBroadband (Oregon), BELD Broadband (Massachusetts), and Volcano Vision (California).
Anime programs more mass-appeal animation on its linear channel, saving the edgier programming for its VOD and subscription VOD services.
