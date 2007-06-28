Anime Strikes Linear Deals

Anime Network-- which began life as a video on demand (VOD) offering-- has lined up five more carriage deals totalling about 200,000 households as a linear 24-hour channel.

The sign-ups are Bresnan in the Midwest, Hawaiian Telecom, BendBroadband (Oregon), BELD Broadband (Massachusetts), and Volcano Vision (California).

Anime programs more mass-appeal animation on its linear channel, saving the edgier programming for its VOD and subscription VOD services.