Anime Series ‘Bastard!!’ Starts Season Two on Netflix, Offers More Heavy Metal and Fantasy

Anime series Bastard!!, which offers a peculiar mix of fantasy and heavy metal, has its second season on Netflix starting July 31. Season one had 24 episodes and season two has 15 more.

The new season sees the Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continue to expand its power in a bid to rule the world. Led by the mighty Four Divine Kings, the army invades the Kingdom of Metallicana. Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s kiss. Yoko kisses Lucien, “a dark and powerful energy fills the air,” according to Netflix, and legendary wizard Dark Schneider is revived.

The voice cast includes Kisho Taniyama, Tomori Kusunoki and Hiroki Yasumoto.

The series has a TV-MA rating due to nudity and sexual violence, among other things.

A review of the first season on Decider said, “Rife with over-the-top gore and scantily-clad women, it’s…a love letter to heavy metal and Dungeons & Dragons, with references and puns to bands like Anthrax and Metallica, and character designs and tropes that pull directly from the popular RPG.”

Kazushi Hagiwara writes and illustrates the comics franchise that inspired the TV series.