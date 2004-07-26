Anime Network Set to Debut

After starting out as a video-on-demand service, Anime Network is launching a linear network Tuesday.

Although several cable operators offer Anime’s on-demand service, only one operator so far has signed on for the channel. Insight Communications will offer the network on its Columbus, Ohio, system on Tuesday and will roll it out in additional markets by the end of the year.

So far, several interactive companies, including Atari, Nintendo and Capcom, have signed on as advertisers. The network will offer 24/7 anime films and series.