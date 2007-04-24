Anime Net Gets Lavigne Shorts

Singer Avril Lavigne will supply animated shorts to the Anime Network for mobile applications as part of a multimedia promotion for her new CD, "The Best Damn Thing."

Lavigne is using both manga (essentially Japanese comic books/graphic novels) and anime (the Japanese-inspired animation technique) to promote the release, penning her own graphic novel and creating the shorts.

Anime Network is a video on demand network available to some 40 million households. Parent ADV Films will get broadcast and mobile distribution rights to the shorts.

