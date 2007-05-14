Trending

Anime Headed to the UK

On-demand animated programming service, Anime Network, is heading to the U.K.

Anime will program a two-hour, Sunday night primetime block on on Propeller TV on Britain's SKY service starting June 3.

The shows include Coyote Ragtime Show, billed as a "chilling, thrilling, killing, blood-spilling series!"; Neon Genesis Evangelion; and Guyver: The Bio-Boosted.