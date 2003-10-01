Anime Adds Time Warner Digital
The Anime Network will launch as a video-on-demand service on Time Warner Cable digital-cable systems beginning in November.
The service -- which showcases the distinctive Japanese animation technique -- launched in 2002.
It already has carriage deals with RCN Corp. in Philadelphia; Comcast Corp.'s Comcast OnDemand in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Boston and New Jersey; and Cablevision Systems Corp. in New York.
