Animation exchange
Stan Lee Media (SLM) and Toon Boom Technologies have demonstrated the USAnimation V5 system.
The vector-based, resolution-independent software allows animators to create programming for direct export to, and easy conversion between, Internet, television and film media through the use of Macromedia Flash.
SLM will use the new software in producing The New Adventures of Mighty Mouse, Stone Man and other forthcoming animation franchises.
