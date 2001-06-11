Animal Rescue makes tracks

Telco Productions has cleared its reality series Animal Rescue in over 90% of the country for its fifth season.

Stations on board include WCBS-TV New York, KCBS-TV Los Angeles and WCIU-TV Chicago. Also, Telco has cleared weekly half-hour re-enactment series State Police in 80% of the U.S., with homes on the above mentioned top market stations.

Currently, Telco is out shopping to U.S. stations for fall 2002 the four-hour miniseries The Last Cavalier, about the search for a sword in ancient Arabia. The project will debut in the Middle East in October 2001. - Susanne Ault