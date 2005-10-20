Animal Planet To Revisit Fossey's Gorillas

Sigourney Weaver’s going ape for Animal Planet. The film star is making a TV appearance to host Gorillas Revisited with Sigourney Weaver, a one-hour special highlighting the life and legacy of mountain gorilla conservationist Dian Fossey. Weaver played Fossey in the Oscar-nominated 1988 movie Gorillas in the Mist.

In the Animal Planet special, which will run June 25 at 8 p.m., Weaver will travel to central Africa to update viewers on what has happened to the gorillas—and what scientists have learned of their behavior—in the nearly 20 years since Fossey died. The show will feature interviews with gorilla experts, conservationists and other friends of Fossey.

Weaver has been interested in the gorillas since playing Fossey on film and is currently an honorary chair of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International. Fossey, who devoted her adult life to studying and saving gorillas in Africa, was found murdered in the cabin where she was living in Rwanda in 1985. Her death is still a mystery.

Animal Planet, owned by Discovery Networks, U.S., averaged 594,000 total viewers in prime time during third quarter, up 9% over last year.