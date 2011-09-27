Animal Planet Renews 'Tanked'
Animal Planet announced Tuesday that it has renewed Tanked for a second season.
Ten more episodes have been ordered for a spring 2012 premiere. Casting is currently underway.
Tanked's first season averaged 789,000 viewers, with the finale drawing 955,000.
The series follows aquarium builders Wayde King and Brett Raymer as they construct tanks for celebrities, luxury hotels, Fortune 500 businesses, and private homes.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.