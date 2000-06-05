Animal Planet renews Call

Animal Planet will shell out $10.4 million for 13 more one-hour episodes of Call of the Wild, its original-drama series based on Jack London's novel of the same name.

The series, which is produced by TEAM Entertainment along with CineVu and Animal Planet, debuted on the Planet March 31 as a 2-hour prime time special and was then slotted on Mondays at 8 p.m.

Call of the Wild, filmed on location throughout British Columbia, stars Shane Meier as 15-year-old Miles. Planet's order brings the network's commitment to a total of 26 hours. TEAM is in the process of marketing the series internationally.