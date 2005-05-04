Animal Planet Plans Eco-Reality Show

Think of it as "Amazing Race to Save the Planet."

Animal Planet will team with global conservation organization WWF on an eco-reality show. UK's Granada Bristol will produce the six-part, hour series, which will debut on the channel in 2006.

A multi-national cast will take on “WWF conservation challenges” in Central America and Asia, racing under deadline to protect wildlife with help from WWF members. Production is set to begin this summer.

Casting for participants 18-35 is under way on WWF and Animal Planet’s web sites.

Launched in 1996, Animal Planet, a joint venture of Discovery Communications and the BBC is carried in more than 160 countries and reaches about 86 million U.S. households.

Conservation organization WWF (formerly the World Wildlife Fund) claims a global network active in more than 90 countries.

It has already demonstrated its muscle in the media world, having wrestled the WWF moniker away from the World Wrestling Federation--asserting a prior claim. WWF was forced to change its name to WWE.