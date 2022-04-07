‘Animal Kingdom’ Final Season on TNT June 19

The sixth and final season of crime drama Animal Kingdom is on TNT Sunday, June 19. There are two episodes that night.

Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Leila George are in the cast.

In season six, the Cody boys discover they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off events that put the family in jeopardy. “Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making,” according to TNT.

Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus and Bradley Paul are the executive producers.

The show was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by an Australian film written and directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts. The two are executive producers on the series. ■