Anheuser-Busch Tops In Ads, Placement For Bowl

According to ad tracker FastChannel, Anheuser-Busch was the clear leader in Super Bowl face time with 270 seconds.

The company also had first commercial in the break four times. The second largest advertiser was Pepsi with 240 seconds, but only one ad first in a break, followed by Disney, whose ABC division aired the game, with 180 seconds and three first ads in a break. Disney got thee spots in first-in-break position.

There were 29 commercial breaks, slightly fewer than last year, according to the company, with most 90 seconds long.