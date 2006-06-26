Anheuser-Busch, NBC Extend Sports Sponsorships

What do you get when you cross a Peacock with a Clydesdale? A six-year, multi-sports deal that keeps Anheuser-Busch the exclusive alcohol sponsor of the 2009 and 2012 Super Bowl.

As part of the deal, the company, most famously associated with Budweiser, the company will also be the exclusive sudser for NBC's coverage of Ryder and Presidents Cup golf championships, which pitch the best of Europe and the rest of the world against U.S. players, as well as exclusivity in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness through 2010 and a "significant presence" in NBC's new NFL football coverage through 2012.

With its football playing horses and frogs of yesteryear, Budweiser has won USA Today's Super Bowl ad recognition poll eight years running (or galloping, or hopping, as it were).