Anheuser-Busch leads Bowl ad pack

For the fifth year in a row, Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc. was the biggest Super Bowl

advertiser with 11 30-second units in the game, according to Nielsen Media

Research's Monitor-Plus ad-tracking service.

PepsiCo Inc. was the second biggest advertiser, hitting the spot with six 30s (one,

featuring the Osbournes and the Osmonds, was tops in a brand-recall survey by Intermedia

Advertising Group).

General Motors Corp.'s Cadillac division was third with four 30-second units.

There were 42.5 minutes of commercial time in this year's game, according to

the Monitor-Plus tally. That time sold for a reported average of $2.2 million per

30 seconds, or $93.5 million total.