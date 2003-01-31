Anheuser-Busch leads Bowl ad pack
For the fifth year in a row, Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc. was the biggest Super Bowl
advertiser with 11 30-second units in the game, according to Nielsen Media
Research's Monitor-Plus ad-tracking service.
PepsiCo Inc. was the second biggest advertiser, hitting the spot with six 30s (one,
featuring the Osbournes and the Osmonds, was tops in a brand-recall survey by Intermedia
Advertising Group).
General Motors Corp.'s Cadillac division was third with four 30-second units.
There were 42.5 minutes of commercial time in this year's game, according to
the Monitor-Plus tally. That time sold for a reported average of $2.2 million per
30 seconds, or $93.5 million total.
