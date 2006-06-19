Angela's Eyes Opens July 16
Lifetime has set July 16, 10 p.m., for its debut of the first drama series order from Lifetime President Susanne Daniels.
The show, Angela's Eyes, is about an FBI agent who specializes in tough cases because she has an uncanny ability to expose liars.
Daniels joined the company in September 2005.
