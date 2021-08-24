Angela Bassett To Host ‘Phoenix Awards’ on BET

BET said that Angela Bassett will host the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards, which will be televised Sept. 17.

(Image credit: BET)

The Phoenix Awards will be preceded by the CBCF’s National Town Hall, which will be hosted by journalist April Ryan and address pressing issues for the Black community.

The two CBCF Annual Legislative Conference events make Sept. 17 Foundation Friday. It is also National Black Voter Day.

The Phoenix Awards will feature remarks by President Joseph Biden and musical performances by En Vogue, Leela James, Wayne Brady, Ledisi, Mali Music and Jonathan McReynolds, Stokley, Rapsody, and Chaka Khan.

Last year was the first year BET televised the Phoenix Awards.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with BET to allow viewers nationwide to view our ALC 50 signature events,” said CBCF president and CEO, Tonya Veasey. “BET continues to be a significant cultural force in Black American life. And, it is fitting we share our impactful civic discussion and celebration of Black excellence through this network. In the 50th year of the Congressional Black Caucus, we also value this opportunity to showcase the hard-fought historic and current work these legislators enact to advance the global Black community.”

The awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to society. Past Phoenix Award honorees have included President Barack Obama, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, Secretary Hillary Clinton, activist Tamika Mallory, and the late U.S. Representative John Lewis.

“BET continues to utilize all of our resources, platforms, and partnerships to mobilize Black civic engagement across the country,” said Jeanine Liburd, BET’s chief social impact and communications officer. “We are proud to partner with Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, to provide content that empowers and inspires disenfranchised communities to advocate for equality and with national campaigns such as National Black Voter Day, have all of the tools that allow them to exercise their civic duty to vote. There is a lot more work to be done, and BET will remain at the front lines fighting for equality, justice and solutions, for Black Americans not only for one night, but all year-round.”

The Town Hall will have segments on health equity, education, voting rights, and criminal justice. Speakers include Congressional Black Caucus chair, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty; ALC 50 honorary co-chairs, U.S. Representatives Anthony Brown and Lisa Blunt Rochester; Procter & Gamble chief communications officer, Damon Jones; CEO of DoSomething.org, DeNora Getachew; and activist, author, educator and VP of social impact at BET, Brittany Packnett Cunningham.