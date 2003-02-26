Angel finds home at TNT

Courting younger viewers, Turner Network Television has acquired off-net rights to vampire drama

Angel from Twentieth Television.

Angel, now in its fourth season, airs in its first

run on TNT's youthful corporate cousin, The WB Television Network.

TNT will begin airing reruns as soon as this fall.

"The series will be a key ingredient in helping TNT to continue its growth in

delivering young adults," executive vice president and general manager

Steve Koonin said.

Angel will likely air out of

prime time in TNT's "prime time in daytime" drama block.

Angel is produced by Mutant Enemy, Greenwolf Corp.,

Kuzui Enterprises and Sandollar Television in association with Twentieth Century

Fox Television.

Financial terms were not disclosed.