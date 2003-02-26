Angel finds home at TNT
Courting younger viewers, Turner Network Television has acquired off-net rights to vampire drama
Angel from Twentieth Television.
Angel, now in its fourth season, airs in its first
run on TNT's youthful corporate cousin, The WB Television Network.
TNT will begin airing reruns as soon as this fall.
"The series will be a key ingredient in helping TNT to continue its growth in
delivering young adults," executive vice president and general manager
Steve Koonin said.
Angel will likely air out of
prime time in TNT's "prime time in daytime" drama block.
Angel is produced by Mutant Enemy, Greenwolf Corp.,
Kuzui Enterprises and Sandollar Television in association with Twentieth Century
Fox Television.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.