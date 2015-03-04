Andy Lack Leaving BBG, on Track for NBC News Return
Further signaling that he could be bound for NBC News, Andy Lack has stepped down from his post atop the Broadcasting Board of Governors.
“Andrew Lack was a strong choice to serve as the BBG’s first CEO and Director,” read a statement from the organization. “He has a passion for our work, appreciation for our history and understanding of the importance of our mission.”
As B&Creported on Tuesday, Lack, who served as NBC News president from 1993-2001, is currently in talks to return to the division, where he would likely replace Patricia Fili-Krushel as the executive in charge of NBCUnviersal’s News Group.
The BBG says that André Mendes will serve as interim CEO and director while a replacement is found.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.