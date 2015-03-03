Andy Lack in Talks for Top NBC News Role

Former NBC News president Andy Lack is in talks to return in a top role, potentially replacing Patricia Fili-Krushel.

If Lack comes aboard, he would oversee all of NBCUniversal’s news operations, including CNBC and MSNBC, while Fili-Krushel would move to a new role within the company. NBC News president Deborah Turness would likely remain in her current position. Variety was first to report the news.

Lack, who led NBC News from 1993-2001, spent six years at Bloomberg Media Group before leaving in September to become CEO of the Broadcasting Board of Governors.

The news division is still working to repair its image in the wake of the Brian Williams scandal, which currently has the longtime Nightly News anchor on a six-month suspension without pay. Though he is scheduled to return sometime in August, it’s not a given he will be back with NBC News.

Ratings have maintained under interim anchor Lester Holt, who has won all three weeks among total viewers behind the desk and two of the three in the adults 25-54 news demo.

NBC News declined to comment.