Andy Heller Named Director at Starz

Former Turner Broadcasting System vice chairman Andy Heller has been elected to the board of directors of Starz, the company said.

A lawyer who became a top cable distribution executive, Heller spearheaded Turner parent Time Warner's TV Everywhere initiative.

"Andy's long industry career and deep understanding of the business of media and programming will serve Starz well. We look forward to his contributions as the newest member of our board of directors," Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement.

Heller is also a director of Arris Enterprises and a consultant for MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings.