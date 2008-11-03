Andy Fisher Retiring From Cox Television

Cox Television President Andy Fisher will retire at the end of the year, the company said Monday.

Fisher, who has been with the company for 24 years and president since 2001, will be replaced by executive VP Bruce Baker.

Baker has been with Cox Television for 20 years, most recently as executive VP since June 2000. Prior to that, Bruce was VP and GM of WSOC-TV and WAXN-TV, both Charlotte. His resume also includes station manager and director of sales at WSB-TV Atlanta and general sales manager at WFTV Orlando.





Fisher serves on the boards of the National Association of Broadcasters, of which he is also past chair, Association of Maximum Service Television, and the Broadcaster’s Foundation, according to Cox. He has also headed up the boards of the ABC affiliates the Television Bureau of Advertising, and the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance, which was instrumental in changes to the network affiliate relationship that clarified broadcasters' control of their airtime.