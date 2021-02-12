Andy Cohen’s ‘Story of Reality’ Set to Premiere on E! March 25

Andy Cohen keeps up with the Kardashians during 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV'

Andy Cohen’s For Real: The Story of Reality TV will premiere on E! on March 25.

Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, like E! part of the NBCU cable network portfolio, is the host and executive producer of the new series, which examines the history, personalities and cultural impact of reality TV.

As a former programming executive, Cohen is in a good position to tell that story.

(Image credit: E!)

E! said the series will feature never before seen footage and untold stories as Cohen talks with many notables from the world of unscripted television.

He will be talking with the Kardashian family ahead of the final season of the long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians, revealing secrets from The Bachelor and reuniting cast members from the first season of The Real World after 20 years.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions & Most Talkative with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi, Lauren Lazin and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers.