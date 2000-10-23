Andromeda shines

Tribune's spaceship drama, Gene Roddenberry's

Andromeda , has gone where other first-run rookie action efforts

have not gone before.

With the "it's still early" caveat,

Andromeda nonetheless scored a second-week 2.3/5 for the period

ended Oct. 13, topping with ease Columbia TriStar's

Sheena (1.4/4), Western Syndication International's The Immortal (1.2/3) and Paramount/Mercury

Entertainment's Queen of Swords (1.2/3).

Besides posting one of the stronger opening performances for a freshman

first-run (at press time Twentieth's court strip Power

of Attorney was the only other to crack a 2), Andromeda is even with its year-ago time-period

average, though down 4% from its averaged lead-in (2.4/5).

"We are encouraged by the first couple of weeks of Andromeda," says Marc Schacher, vice president of

programming for Tribune Broadcasting, whose stations form the show's primary

launch pad. "Will all [the new action efforts] succeed? Probably not, but it

looks like ours will. But I don't want to say too much, because I'm

superstitious."

Schacher also says that it's "an advantage having the launch group right

there," acknowledging his leg up on other series, like

Sheena, with no immediate station group attached.

It's not all clear skies for

Andromeda, however. Its second week was 12% off its 2.6/6 debut. But

it wasn't alone. Sheena was down 18% down

from its 1.7/5 premiere, plus its week-two numbers were 26% lower than its

1.9/5 lead-in and 22% down from its 1.8/5 year-ago average. While

The Immortal shot up 33% from its 0.9/3 opening, its most recent

showing was 14% below its 1.4/4 lead-in and 40% under its 2.0/6 year-ago

mark. Queen of Swords fell 20% from its

1.5/3 premiere, and for week two was 20% off its 1.5/3 lead-in and 25% off the

1.6/4 year-ago time-period average .