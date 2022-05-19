Andrew Schneider Named President of Genvid Entertainment

Digital entertainment and games executive Andrew Schneider was named president of Genvid Entertainment and CM of its parent company Genvid Holdings.

Schneider, was previously CMO for Fox Bet & PokerStars USA, a division of Flutter Entertainment.

“Andy’s deep experience in streaming, games, and entertainment will be invaluable in his two mission-critical roles as we continue to expand both sides of our business,” said Jacob Navok, CEO and co-founder of Genvid Holdings. “Andy will be instrumental in helping us fulfill our vision of launching all-new experiences that merge lean-back entertainment with lean-in, interactive content.”

Before Fox Bet, Schneider was senior VP of marketing for Disney Streaming Services.

“Genvid is establishing a whole new entertainment genre allowing fans to help shape and influence new stories involving worlds and characters they love,” Schneider said. “The opportunity to work with the talented entrepreneurs at Genvid and a roster of beloved franchises to establish MILEs in the hearts and minds of consumers worldwide is exhilarating.” ■