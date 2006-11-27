Andrade and Panick Make Moves at NBC.com

NBC.com promoted Stephen Andrade to Senior Vice President, Digital Development/General Manager NBC.com and Carole Panick to Vice President Digital Content and Development.

Andrade had been Vice President, Interactive Development. Panick had been Senior Director, Digital Content and Development. She reports to Andrade and he continues to report to Vivi Zigler, EVP, NBC Digital Entertainment and New Media.

Andrade has managed and overseen operations for NBC.com and interactive features tied to NBC Entertainment programming since 1999. He joined NBC in its legal department in 1996 as the network's first attorney solely devoted to interactive. Before that, he worked for Sony Interactive Entertainment in legal and business affairs.

Panick has produced and overseen NBC web projects including online interviews, photos, contests and podcasts since rejoining the network in 2001. Before that, she worked at Fox.com and for NBC's print advertising department.

Elsewhere in NBC digital news, the network has begun selling its comedy 30 Rock on iTunes.