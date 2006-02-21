Anderson Exits CPB Board

Clinton-appointed CPB board member and former Chairman Katherine Anderson has exited the board after eight years, CPB said Friday.

Her term is up this year, but she could have stayed through the end the year or until a replacement is appointed.

Anderson was named to the CPB board by President Clinton in August 1997 and confirmed to a second term in September 2000. She was chairman from 2001-03.

Her departure leaves the board with only six members for nine slots and two long-standing vacancies. The White House is said to be preparing to nominate former Arkansas Senator David Pryor and noncommercial KQED San Francisco board member Chris Boskin.

Pryor's nomination has been at the White House since last July. He is seen as a tough but fair moderate who could bring more Blue State backbone to the board. Clue: He was the dean of the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock, Ark., before exiting Feb. 15, another sign his nomination might be progressing.

CPB was scheduled to hold a phone-in board meeting Feb. 21 to make assignments for new committees created in the wake of an inspector general's report critical of the organization.

That report, released last November, found "serious weaknesses in corporate governance." They included a lack of specifics in the bylaws regarding roles and responsibilities of board members and the chairman (then Ken Tomlinson); the attitude of top management toward internal controls; and the lack of transparency in decisionmaking within the board.

The report recommended a host of changes to increase accountability and enforce it.

In response, the board agreed to create three new committees: Executive Compensation; Governance; and Public Broadcasting Awareness.

With only six board members and three new committees, the assignments will be made with an eye toward sharing the workload.

