Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Host New Year’s on CNN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve from Times Square in New York. The telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET and the duo hands over to Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon at 12:30 a.m. as the Central Time Zone prepares for the new year.

The Times Square event will be closed to the public due to COVID.

John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi will perform on the CNN stage.

Cooper is anchor of Anderson Cooper 360°. Cohen hosts Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo. The pair also hosted New Year's on CNN last year.

From CNN, Ana Cabrera, Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Gary Tuchman and Bill Weir will report from locations around the world.