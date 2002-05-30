Trending

Andersen out at Radio One

Ernst & Young LLP has replaced the beleaguered Arthur Andersen LLP as
independent auditor for top-10 radio group owner Radio One Inc.

E&Y bought out Andersen's Baltimore tax and financial-statement
businesses effective the middle of May -- part of Andersen's attempts to
regroup, trim down and stay afloat in the wake of the Enron
scandal.