Andersen out at Radio One
Ernst & Young LLP has replaced the beleaguered Arthur Andersen LLP as
independent auditor for top-10 radio group owner Radio One Inc.
E&Y bought out Andersen's Baltimore tax and financial-statement
businesses effective the middle of May -- part of Andersen's attempts to
regroup, trim down and stay afloat in the wake of the Enron
scandal.
