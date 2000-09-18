And the winners are...

Best Drama

The West Wing

Actor in a Drama

James Gandolfini, The Sopranos

Actress in a Drama

Sela Ward, Once and Again

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Richard Schiff, The West Wing

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Allison Janney, The West Wing

Writing in a Drama

Rick Cleveland, Aaron Sorkin, The West Wing,

"In Excelsis Deo"

Directing in a Drama

Thomas Schlamme, The West Wing, pilot

Best Comedy

Will & Grace

Actor in a Comedy

Michael J. FOX, Spin City

Actress in a Comedy

Patricia Heaton, Everybody Loves Raymond

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Writing in a Comedy

Linwood Boomer, Malcolm in the Middle, pilot

Directing in a Comedy

Todd Holland, Malcolm in the Middle, pilot

>Best Variety, Music or Comedy Series

Late Show With David Letterman

Individual Performance

In a Variety or Music Program

Eddie Izzard, Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill

Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program

Eddie Izzard, Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill

Directing for a Variety or Music Program

Louis J. Horvitz, 72nd Annual Academy Awards

Best Variety, Music or Comedy Special

Saturday Night Live: The 25th Anniversary Special

Best Miniseries

The Corner

Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Jack Lemmon, Oprah Winfrey Presents: Tuesdays With Morrie

Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Halle Berry, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge

Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Hank Azaria, Oprah Winfrey Presents: Tuesdays With Morrie

Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Vanessa Redgrave, If These Walls Could Talk 2

Writing for a Miniseries or Movie

David Simon, David Mills, The Corner

Directing for a Miniseries or Movie

Charles S. Dutton, The Corner

Best Made-for-Television Movie

Oprah Winfrey Presents: Tuesdays With Morrie

Guest Actor, Comedy

Bruce Willis, Friends

Guest Actress, Comedy

Jean Smart, Frasier