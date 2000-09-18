And the winners are...
Best Drama
The West Wing
Actor in a Drama
James Gandolfini, The Sopranos
Actress in a Drama
Sela Ward, Once and Again
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Richard Schiff, The West Wing
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Allison Janney, The West Wing
Writing in a Drama
Rick Cleveland, Aaron Sorkin, The West Wing,
"In Excelsis Deo"
Directing in a Drama
Thomas Schlamme, The West Wing, pilot
Best Comedy
Will & Grace
Actor in a Comedy
Michael J. FOX, Spin City
Actress in a Comedy
Patricia Heaton, Everybody Loves Raymond
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Writing in a Comedy
Linwood Boomer, Malcolm in the Middle, pilot
Directing in a Comedy
Todd Holland, Malcolm in the Middle, pilot
>Best Variety, Music or Comedy Series
Late Show With David Letterman
Individual Performance
In a Variety or Music Program
Eddie Izzard, Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Eddie Izzard, Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
Directing for a Variety or Music Program
Louis J. Horvitz, 72nd Annual Academy Awards
Best Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Saturday Night Live: The 25th Anniversary Special
Best Miniseries
The Corner
Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Jack Lemmon, Oprah Winfrey Presents: Tuesdays With Morrie
Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Halle Berry, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Hank Azaria, Oprah Winfrey Presents: Tuesdays With Morrie
Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Vanessa Redgrave, If These Walls Could Talk 2
Writing for a Miniseries or Movie
David Simon, David Mills, The Corner
Directing for a Miniseries or Movie
Charles S. Dutton, The Corner
Best Made-for-Television Movie
Oprah Winfrey Presents: Tuesdays With Morrie
Guest Actor, Comedy
Bruce Willis, Friends
Guest Actress, Comedy
Jean Smart, Frasier
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.