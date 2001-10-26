And then there were three (for 8-VSB)

The government of Taiwan, which had been considering adopting the Advanced

Television Systems Committee's (ATSC) 8-VSB modulation standard for over-the-air

digital TV transmissions, has instead selected the COFDM transmission standard,

part of the DVB-T digital TV system used throughout Europe.

Taiwanese broadcasters like Chinese Television System (CTS) have been

allocated digital spectrum and plan to begin DTV broadcasts by the end of this

year using Tandberg Television digital equipment. That leaves the U.S., Canada

and South Korea as the countries still planning to use the 8-VSB

standard.