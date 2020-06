NBC basketball action took a bite out of the Wednesday night debut of ABC's The Beast.

The new drama scored a 4.9 preliminary Nielsen rating/ 8 share at 10 p.m., well below the 13.6/21 NBC's NBA coverage pulled between 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

CBS' 10 p.m. movie, Barbra Streisand's The Mirror Has Two Faces (7.6/12) also squarely beat The Beast. - Susanne Ault