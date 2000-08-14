And the Emmy goes to ...

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has agreed to move its Internet home from the dotcom and dotorg domains (as in emmycast.com and emmys.org) to dot.tv (as in emmys.tv). "With entertainment programming increasingly being developed for both the Internet and television, emmys.tv is the ideal location to honor the most creative and talented individuals in the industry," Academy President Jim Chabin said in a statement last Tuesday.

The dotTV domain has been offered by TV Corp. International since May 15. The domain is free to broadcasters who convert to dotTV by the end of the year (B & C, July 3).