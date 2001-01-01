And Dice, too

Pearson Television North America, the distributors of Baywatch Hawaii, will have a lot to talk about at NATPE later this month.

The company is bringing back the classic game show Card Sharks

with Pat Bullard. In addition, it will offer two action hours, Colosseum

with Andrew Dice Clay and Lean Angle

with former soap star Antonio Sabato Jr. In Colosseum, Dice Clay plays a fight promoter who goes back in time and ends up arranging gladiator matches. Lean Angle

features Sabato as a motorcycle racer who is forced to rear his slain brother's children.