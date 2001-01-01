And Dice, too
Pearson Television North America, the distributors of Baywatch Hawaii, will have a lot to talk about at NATPE later this month.
The company is bringing back the classic game show Card Sharks
with Pat Bullard. In addition, it will offer two action hours, Colosseum
with Andrew Dice Clay and Lean Angle
with former soap star Antonio Sabato Jr. In Colosseum, Dice Clay plays a fight promoter who goes back in time and ends up arranging gladiator matches. Lean Angle
features Sabato as a motorcycle racer who is forced to rear his slain brother's children.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.