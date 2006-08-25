And the Award Goes To...

And the Final Envelope-Openers Are...



The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has lined up its last round of presenters just three days before the Emmy telecast Aug. 26.



They are Tyra Banks, Christian Clemenson, Victor Garber, Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Jordan, Cloris Leachman, Ron Livingston, Christopher Meloni, Tracy Morgan and James Woods.



Former Laker center Kareem Abdul- Jabbar will also be part of the show but not a presenter, according to the Academy, though it was not saying just what he would be doing.



For those keeping track, the presenter list now includes the above, plus Annette Bening, Candice Bergen, Stephen Colbert, Simon Cowell, Patrick Dempsey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Edie Falco, Craig Ferguson, Tina Fey, James Gandolfini, Sean Hayes, Dennis Haysbert, Katherine Heigl, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Felicity Huffman, Heidi Klum, Hugh Laurie, Jason Lee, Evangeline Lilly, Ray Liotta, John Lithgow, Eva Longoria, Virginia Madsen, Howie Mandel, Wentworth Miller, Helen Mirren, Megan Mullally, Bob Newhart, Matthew Perry, William Petersen, Jaime Pressley, Ellen Pompeo, Tom Selleck, Charlie and Martin Sheen, Jon Stewart, Kiefer Sutherland, Jeffrey Tambor and Bradley Whitford.