Ancier Says WB Isn't Cutting Back

WB network Chairman Garth Ancier Monday played down rumors the network would cut back the number of nights it offers programming.

"We are definitely not giving up a night," he told reporters Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. "Not Friday, not Sunday."

With corporate issues and a modest fall season, talk had surfaced that the network would do so as a cost-cutting measure. David Janollari, WB entertainment president, also said the network was not cutting back on production, another rumored outcome.

"We are planning to make as many projects–on the reality front, comedy front and drama front–as scripts that we get passionate about," he said. "There is no set number."

In response to a reporter’s question, Ancier also defended the network’s viability. "It’s too important to the studio and too important to the stations to not go forward," he said. "The network is very sustainable, but just like with other networks, it is a very challenging time."