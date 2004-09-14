Anchors Aweigh at RTNDA

The Radio-Television News Directors Association's Murrow Awards dinner in New York Oct. 4 will boast more big anchors than a fleet of aircraft carriers.

Nightly news anchors Peter Jennings and Dan Rather are already scheduled to make remarks as they pick up awards for their respective networks (ABC got nods for newscast and a Kennedy assassination special, CBS got one for overall excellence).

Now, NBC anchor Tom Brokaw has agreed to give the keynote (NBC got three awards, including one for the late David Bloom).

Brokaw's will be something of a farewell. He steps down later this year after more than 20 years atop the newscast.