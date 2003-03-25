Anchoring in harm's way
Which network evening-news anchor was the first to broadcast a newscast live
from the Middle East during the current conflict? Dan?, Peter? Tom? Try Jorge.
Univision Communications Inc.'s Jorge Ramos, co-anchor of Spanish-language Noticiero
Univision, anchored a Sunday night newscast from Doha, Qatar, then moved to
Kuwait City.
He plans to continue to broadcast from the region for the
duration.
