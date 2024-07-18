Anchor Tom Garris Jumps From WTAE Pittsburgh to WMUR Manchester (NH)

Tom Garris, weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter at WTAE Pittsburgh, is moving to WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire. Both are part of Hearst Television and Garris will be a weekday morning anchor in Manchester.

Garris, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, has his last day in Pittsburgh July 24. He starts at WMUR in August.

He saluted Pittsburgh viewers on Facebook. “These last three years have flown by,” Garris said. “It’s been an honor to meet so many amazing people and tell stories that matter in Western Pennsylvania. I’ve loved getting your weekends started on WTAE, even if that means an alarm clock going off at 2 a.m. People here genuinely care about others, and it shows.”

Garris started his career at another Hearst TV station, WPTZ Burlington, as a reporter in 2018. He left for Pittsburgh in 2021.