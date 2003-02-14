Anchor tapped for security post
WBRE-TV Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pa., news anchor Keith Martin has been tapped
by Gov. Ed Rendell as the state's new homeland security director.
The governor cited Martin's ability to communicate and his military service
as key qualifications for the job.
Martin is a retired National Guard Brigadier General.
Rendell said he believed Martin could effectively inform Pennsylvanians and
raise their level of preparedness without scaring them.
