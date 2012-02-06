Anchor Pearson Sets WSB Atlanta Retirement

Monica Pearson, WSB Atlanta's veteran anchor, will retire after the 6 p.m. news July 25, wrapping up a colorful 37-year run at the station.

When she arrived in Atlanta from WHAS Louisville in 1975, Pearson became the market's first woman, and, first minority, to anchor the 6 p.m. news, says parent Cox Media Group.

"Monica is on a first name basis with this community," said Tim McVay, vice president and general manager at WSB. "In this metropolitan area, when you say ‘Monica' people know exactly who you are talking about. She lights up the camera and warms up the room. I've never seen anything like it."

WSB news veteran Jovita Moore has gradually taken over some of Pearson's duties, and will temporarily co-anchor the 4 and 6 p.m. news as of July 26th as station management decides on full-time roles for the likes of Moore, Justin Farmer and John Bachman.

"Thirty-seven years is a long time to have gone by so quickly," Pearson said. "I am thankful for this job every day and for the supreme good fortune to have been allowed to pursue my life's calling in such an honorable place as Channel 2. It's my home away from home and this team of journalists is my family."