Anchor Laura Caso Departs WKYC Cleveland for Boston

Laura Caso, evening anchor at WKYC Cleveland, is departing the station after four years. She starts at a Boston station in July, but has not announced which one.

She’s a Boston native.

“The thought of doing what I love with my family & childhood friends by my side is truly surreal,” Caso said on X. “Cleveland, you are such an incredible city. More soon!”

After 4+ wonderful years in Cleveland, my next stop is HOME. I can’t wait to see you all on 📺 in Boston come July. The thought of doing what I love with my family & childhood friends by my side is truly surreal. Cleveland, you are such an incredible city. More soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/666YKUctioJune 17, 2024

Caso announced her departure on WKYC’s 4 p.m. newscast June 17. She started at the Tegna station in 2020, as co-anchor of What Matters Most at 6 p.m. with Russ Mitchell, according to Cleveland.com, then moved to 3News at 4 and the 7 p.m. newscast Front Row.

Her final day at the station is Friday, June 21.

Before WKYC, Caso worked at Nexstar Media Group’s WAVY Norfolk, Virginia, for four years, and Tegna’s WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville, Florida, before that.

She said on the WKYC newscast: “I came here literally not knowing anyone, and after four-plus years, I’m leaving with friends turned family. I’m so grateful. I’ve worked with the best in the business. You have the best team here.”

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Caso co-anchored the 7 p.m. news at WKYC with Jim Donovan, who retired from the station last week.

Caso did not respond to a query about which Boston station she is joining. Spokespersons from WCVB and WBZ said she is not headed to those stations, while reps at WBTS, WFXT and WHDH had not confirmed at deadline.