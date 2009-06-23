Anchor Gets Restraining Order Against Former Co-Host

WXOW La Crosse (Wisc.) anchor Amy DuPont has been granted a temporary restraining order against her former co-host, reports the Associated Press. DuPont testified Monday that she received 21 harassing emails over two years. The police traced the emails to the home of then-WXOW meteorologist Zach Brown.

The AP says Brown’s roommate, Jonathan Edwards, admitted to sending the testy emails, which told DuPont she was bad at her job, because, “DuPont was mean to Brown but Brown never stuck up for himself.”

Brown said he knew his roommate was issuing the emails and asked him to stop. Brown departed WXOW earlier this month.

DuPont is a former WXOW intern who broke out in the weather department. She shifted to host of the morning show Daybreak in 2004.

Brown’s Twitter account is Daybreak_WXDude. Hinting at happier times at WXOW, a Tweet last month said he was “Going to serve lunch at the Salvation Army with Amy D.”