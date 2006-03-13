Anatomy of an ABC Win

ABC won the ratings race on Sunday night with its one-two punch of Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy, the two highest-rated shows of the night on any network, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers (live plus same day). The network averaged a 7.4 rating/18 share in the 18-49 demo. Anatomy was the No. 1 show with a 9.9/23; Desperate (on its first night against the return of HBO’s The Sopranos) scored an 8.8/19.

Fox came in second for the night with a 3.8/9. Its highest-rated show was The Simpsons with a 4.6/11. The network’s comedy Free Ride, airing for the first time in its regular post-Family Guy time slot, earned a 2.9/6 in the demo—quite a drop from its March 1 tryout following the hot American Idol, when it scored a 6.3/15.

CBS was third for the night with an average 2.7/7 for its lineup of 60 Minutes, Cold Case and the cinematic feature How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

NBC was close behind with a 2.6/6. Its highest-rated show was Law and Order with a 3.6/8.

Univision earned a 2.1/5 for a full night of dancing show Bailando Por Un Sueno.

The WB brought up the rear with an 0.7/2 for a Jamm Dance Special and two repeats of the soon-to-be-defunct (along with the network) Charmed.